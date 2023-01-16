×
Walgreens Removes Purchase Limits on Children's Fever Medicines

(AP)

Monday, 16 January 2023 10:02 AM EST

Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said Monday it has removed online-only purchase limits for its over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products, as supply conditions improve.

Pharmacy chains including CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens as well as U.S. grocer Kroger Co had last month limited purchases of children's pain and cold medicines at a time when the country was experiencing one of the worst flu seasons in a decade.

Walgreens had put a limit of six over-the-counter pediatric fever reducer products per online transaction.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


