×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Volvo self-driving car

Volvo to Debut Self-Driving Feature Using Luminar Sensor

Volveo
A Volvo 360c autonomous concept car. (Getty Images, 2018 file photo)

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 01:28 PM

Volvo Cars and self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc said Wednesday that a hands-free driving system called "Ride Pilot" will be first released in California, though the companies did not give a specific date.

Volvo is planning to deploy the technology, which will allow the car to fully take over driving tasks in some limited situations, in a forthcoming all-electric SUV that Volvo plans to announce later this year.

Volvo plans to offer the self-driving feature as a subscription upgrade to customers after vehicles have already hit the road. The company has not set a date for when Ride Pilot will be available.

Instead, it has said Ride Pilot will not be turned on for customers until it has undergone a "rigorous verification and testing protocol" that includes "validation of the technology as safe for use on highways in a number of varying conditions."

The companies said they want to begin testing Ride Pilot later this year in California, pending regulatory approvals.

Luminar will provide what is known as a lidar sensor, a key part of the system that helps the car gain a three-dimensional map of the road. But the vehicle will also rely on an array of five radar sensors, eight cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors, all tied together with software from Swedish firm Zensact.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Volvo Cars and self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc said Wednesday that a hands-free driving system called "Ride Pilot" will be first released in California, though the companies did not give a specific date.
Volvo self-driving car
217
2022-28-05
Wednesday, 05 January 2022 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved