Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | russia terrorism | ukraine | president biden | civilian deaths

Zelenskiyy Asks Biden to Designate Russia a 'State Sponsor of Terrorism'

Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C) surveys the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, April 4, 2022. Zelenskyy said Russian leadership was responsible for civilian killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, where bodies were found in the street. (Getty Images)

Friday, 15 April 2022 02:33 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy has made appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," the Washington Post reported Friday, citing people familiar with their conversation.

Biden did not commit to specific actions during that call, the newspaper reported.

The label can be applied to any country that has "repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism," the newspaper said, citing a State Department fact sheet. The list currently includes four countries: North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

