×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vladimir putin | ukraine war | world food supply | grain | united states

Putin Blames US for Grain Market Disruption

Putin Blames US for Grain Market Disruption
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP)

Friday, 17 June 2022 09:57 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday in a speech to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia was not to blame for rising prices on the global grain market.

Putin accused the United States of driving up food prices by printing money and "snapping up" food on global markets.

Putin said that Russia stood ready to boost its exports of grain and fertilizers, and that Russia would send food exports to Africa and the Middle East.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday in a speech to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia was not to blame for rising prices on the global grain market.
vladimir putin, ukraine war, world food supply, grain, united states
78
2022-57-17
Friday, 17 June 2022 09:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved