×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vladimir putin | russia | ukraine | sanctions | iron curtain | cold war

Putin Vows No Iron Curtain Will Close off Russia's Economy

Putin Vows No Iron Curtain Will Close off Russia's Economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a guest book at the exhibition "Peter the Great. The Birth of Empire," marking the 350th birth anniversary of the first Russian Emperor, in Moscow. (Mikhail Metzel / Sputnik via AP)

Thursday, 09 June 2022 11:13 AM

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that no Iron Curtain would fall over the Russian economy despite the sanctions imposed by the West because Moscow would not close itself off from the world like the Soviet Union did.

The sanctions imposed on the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have tipped Russia, one of the world's biggest producers of natural resources, towards the biggest economic contraction since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Asked about possible deals with partners such as China and India amid the "closure" of Russia's economy, Putin, speaking ahead of next week's St Petersburg Economic Forum, said Russia's economy would remain open.

"We will not have a closed economy, we have not had one and we will not have one," Putin told young entrepreneurs in a televised meeting.

"We did not have a closed economy - or rather we did in the Soviet times when we cut ourselves off, created the so-called Iron Curtain, we created it with our own hands. We will not make the same mistake again - our economy will be open."

Putin, who was born in the Soviet Union, in 2005 cast the collapse of the USSR as the biggest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century because tens of millions of Russians were impoverished and Russia itself faced disintegration.

After major U.S. and European companies and investors left Russia, Moscow says it will turn away from the West and focus on developing its own domestic industry and develop partnerships with China, India and powers in the Middle East.

"A country like Russia cannot be fenced in," Putin said.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has killed thousands, displaced 13 million and raised fears of a broader conflict between the United States and Russia, by far the world's biggest nuclear powers.

Putin says the West wants to destroy Russia, that the economic sanctions are akin to a declaration of economic war. Ukraine says it is fighting against an imperial-style land grab and that it will never accept Russian occupation.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that no Iron Curtain would fall over the Russian economy despite the sanctions imposed by the West because Moscow would not close itself off from the world like the Soviet Union did.
vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, sanctions, iron curtain, cold war
338
2022-13-09
Thursday, 09 June 2022 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved