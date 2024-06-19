WATCH TV LIVE

Putin Gives North Korea's Kim a Russian Limo: TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchange documents during a signing ceremony June 19, 2024 following bilateral talks at Kumsusan state residence in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Kristina Kormilitsyna/AP)

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 07:40 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a Russian-built Aurus limousine, a tea set and an admiral's dirk, Russia's state news agency TASS reported Wednesday, citing Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov.

Putin in turn was given various works of art, Ushakov was quoted as saying.

Cheering crowds and lavish ceremonies greeted Putin in Pyongyang Wednesday, where Kim Jong Un expressed "full support" for Russia's war in Ukraine and pledged stronger strategic ties with Moscow.

The leaders of North Korea and Russia signed an agreement that deepens their military cooperation to include a mutual defense pledge to help each other if attacked, with Kim calling the new ties an "alliance."

Kim spoke at a rare press conference following his meeting with Putin in Pyongyang, announcing the signing of a "comprehensive strategic partnership" that the Russian leader said included defensive elements.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


