×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Money | Vaccines | Virus Outbreak | Theater | Aladdin

Reopening of 'Aladdin' on Broadway Halted by COVID-19

"Aladdin"
Just one day after its post-COVID lockdown reopening, the hit Broadway play "Aladdin" had to close down again due to COVID-19 cases among its cast. (AP)

Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:36 AM

The hit Broadway show “Aladdin” was canceled Wednesday night when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical's company, a day after the show reopened following some 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic. It was a worrying sign for Broadway's recovery.

"Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of ‘Aladdin’ at the New Amsterdam Theatre,” the show announced on social media. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, Sept. 29 , is canceled.”

It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen's concert returning in July and “Pass Over” as the first play to debut in August. “Aladdin” said the status of future performances “will be updated.”

The pandemic forced Broadway theaters to abruptly close on March 12, 2020, knocking out all shows and scrambling the spring season. Several have restarted, including the so-called big three of “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “The Lion King.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The hit Broadway show "Aladdin" was canceled Wednesday night when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical's company, a day after the show reopened after 18 months of being shuttered -- a worrying sign for Broadway's comeback.
Virus Outbreak, Theater, Aladdin
168
2021-36-30
Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved