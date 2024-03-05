×
vince mcmahon | stock | wwe | tko | sexual | assault | allegation

Vince McMahon Cashes in Stock for $400M Windfall

Vince Mcmahon at the WrestleManania 29 press conference at Radio City Music Hall in New York (AP/2013 file photo)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 01:20 PM EST

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon earned $412 million by selling 5.33 million shares of WWE parent TKO Group Holdings, the New York Post reports.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday showed that McMahon, who left the company in January over sexual misconduct allegations, sold one-quarter of his stake in TKO.

McMahon still owns 15 million shares, or roughly 9%, of TKO.

McMahon resigned his position as executive chairman of TKO on Jan. 26, one day after a former staffer filed a lawsuit accusing the wrestling giant of sexual assault, trafficking, and physical abuse.

McMahon, a co-founder of WWE in 1982, defended his innocence but announced his decision in a statement to ESPN. He also resigned his position from the TKO board of directors.

The graphic 67-page suit filed by Grant includes allegations that McMahon, now 78, forced her into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other men, including Laurinaitis and other WWE employees.

It also alleges that McMahon offered one of his star wrestlers — a person not named in the lawsuit — sex with Grant as a perk in 2021.

McMahon resigned as WWE CEO in 2022 over similar allegations.

Representatives for TKO did not respond to requests for comment by the New York Post at press time.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Get Newsmax Text Alerts
