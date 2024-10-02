Civility, Partisanship & the Glaring Oversights of the VP Debate

Last night’s Vice Presidential debate was a refreshing step towards restoring a level of civility and bipartisanship in American politics, with the real winner of the evening being the American people.

Both candidates communicated directly to voters and, in a rare display, often found common ground on key issues like the economy and childcare. However, some critical questions were left unanswered: How will these promises be brought to life? How will they be financed? Where is the balance between securing our borders and ensuring critical industries like agriculture, construction, manufacturing and more have the workforce they need? How will the rising tide of labor strikes be addressed? And what about the stalled FARM Bill that could leave millions of Americans without crucial benefits?

The most glaring omission was a focus on the needs of diverse voters, particularly Hispanic voters. Hispanics will make up almost 80% of the new workers in the United States over the next decade, and every 30 seconds, a new Hispanic citizen turns 18 and becomes eligible to vote. Yet, this critical demographic was hardly mentioned. Hispanic voters, like all Americans, seek economic stability, immigration reform, and labor rights, but they also want to feel that their voices are part of the broader conversation about America’s future. The path to winning Hispanic voters doesn’t rest on rhetoric alone—it lies in recognizing that their concerns are American concerns. If candidates want to sway this powerful electorate, they must offer real, actionable solutions that make Hispanic voters feel valued as integral players in shaping America’s future.

Recognizing the Hispanic community’s role in the economy extends beyond just identifying the issues. It means understanding their vital role as the most entrepreneurial and hardest working community in America. The Hispanic community continues to have the highest employment-population ratio in the country and creates new businesses at a rate of three to one when compared to the general market. Their concerns and their vision deserve a central place in our political conversations.

The significance of this missed opportunity, in such a highly competitive race with no clear frontrunner, cannot be overstated. The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) recently conducted a survey of 2,600 members, offering a crucial snapshot of where the Hispanic small business community stands in the lead-up to the 2024 election. The results are telling: 42% of Hispanic respondents do not feel their community’s voice has been adequately heard throughout the campaign process.

Even more striking, the survey revealed that 11% of self-identified Republicans would consider voting for Harris/Walz, while 22% of self-identified Democrats expressed support for Trump. These figures underscore a deep sense of disconnection and dissatisfaction among Hispanic voters, illustrating the volatile nature of this key demographic.

With just five weeks remaining, both campaigns face a pivotal moment. They must focus on earning the trust of the Hispanic electorate, or risk losing a group that will very likely decide the outcome. The window for making meaningful connections is rapidly closing and neither campaign can afford to ignore this rapidly growing and influential voting bloc.

As we look ahead, it is clear that another debate is needed, where Trump and Harris can go beyond vague promises and personal attacks. These future debates must focus on specific, actionable plans that address critical issues such as comprehensive immigration reform, lowering the cost of living or running a business and a strategic energy transition.

Hispanic Americans—and indeed, all Americans—deserve these discussions. The future of our country depends on it.

_______________

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization. Follow @JPalomarez @myushbc