Johns Hopkins Leads Charge to Land Vets Good Jobs

It’s no secret that transitioning from military service to civilian life poses significant challenges.

For most, it’s a culture shock, to say the least, as we move from a world where we know our role, where we fit into the hierarchy, and exactly what’s expected of us, into a world where all of that is far less clear. We also lose the sense of comradery we experienced that simply cannot be replicated in the civilian world because it’s forged in the face and death.

The military is an entirely different world.

But contrary to what many people think, veterans bring far more to the table than just the ability to fight and follow orders.

Military service puts us into leadership positions significantly sooner than our civilian counterparts, and we routinely encounter a wider range of more intense challenges. And the military takes accountability to a level never seen by most people. If you want to get a sense for just how far we take that, ask a veteran to share a story about some of their after action reports. The level of scrutiny that’s applied to analyze every single decision—good and bad, in an effort to improve performance, will blow your mind.

As veterans, we become used to operating in the middle of chaos under immense pressure. We’re uniquely positioned to be several steps ahead of the average person and we can remain calm, cool, and collected during strategy and action, especially when quick decisions need to be made. After all, we live by the principles of “Adapt, improvise, and overcome.”

Now obviously as a veteran, I know these things, and while in the past, many civilians didn’t, that has been changing over the last two decades following our engagement in the Global War on Terror.

Today, many employers and universities understand the unique value our nation’s veterans offer, and specifically seek them out.

Internationally recognized Johns Hopkins University is one of the organizations leading the charge on this initiative. The university recently began a campaign specifically to recruit veterans into their masters-level real estate and infrastructure program, empowering them with a solid career path in the real estate industry.

This program goes far beyond buying and selling residential properties, diving deep into the business side of the industry, to include commercial real estate, finance, agriculture, new development, and infrastructure.

The goal, according to program director and professor, Seydina Fall, was to combine a comprehensive real estate curriculum with the unique character traits and skills possessed by veterans, ushering the next round of powerhouse real estate professionals into the industry. Seydina Fall, who oversees this program behind the scenes, says Johns Hopkins University specifically sought to include veterans because it’s a way to give back to those who have given so much for our country, and because their skills, experience, and character traits are incredibly valuable to their future employers.

“Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School is, as the name implies, a business school, so while we teach certain technical skills employers need in the employees, but we also put a lot of emphasis on the soft skills that help them move up the ladder, make more money, and have a greater impact in the world. And we have a board of advisors made up of executives from some of the most successful companies in the world, so we get to hear first hand exactly what they’re looking for in their employees.”

He goes on to say, “Some of the character traits these employers are looking for include grit, initiative, and leadership. Leadership especially, which they say is a lot harder to find these days.

Fall explains, “That's why we’ve chosen to specifically seek out veterans for our program. They have stronger leadership skills and often have been placed in leadership roles far earlier than their civilian counterparts. And it goes without saying that the stakes are far higher in a military environment vs the civilian world, so their lead ship skills have been “pressure tested” in some of the harshest scenarios you can imagine. Employers can leverage that to build more capable and dynamic teams.”

As a veteran, I understand the importance of education, in part, because it was constantly drilled into our heads in the military. Whenever there was downtime, an NCO (or non commissioned officer) would hold an informal class on topics our fellow service members needed to know to be successful. This obviously included topics directly applicable to our jobs in the military, but it also included basic life skills, like personal finance, nutrition, and others.

That said, one of the most valuable parts of building a successful career even after getting out of the military is still education—and that means continuing to learn after your initial education. Things are constantly changing in every industry, and staying ahead of the curve means staying up to date on those changes. This is what Johns Hopkins University is trying to solve with their new program. Fall says the university’s mission here is to help more veterans achieve a financially rewarding career by providing an initial foundation in their education to put them on the fast track, and then providing ongoing continuing education to help them stay at the top of their game.

Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t focus on education, and that hurts them financially. For example, while I’m not a real estate professional myself, I have found there are a shocking number of agents out there who don’t even understand their own industry. For example, one I’ve seen first hand and have heard countless stories about from other veterans is the fact that most agents have no idea how the VA mortgage program even works. For homebuyers who are veterans like me, this is critical.

The university is hosting an event on June 25, 2024, featuring four of today’s top real estate experts, and aims to help its students prepare themselves for a career in the industry while also providing an educational opportunity for anyone interested in the industry. Experts speaking on the panel include:

Jason Anderson, real estate broker, founder of VeteranPCS, and Army veteran

Lori Greymont, real estate investor, developer, and host of the real estate reality TV show, Funding Faceoff

Dr. David Phelps, nationally recognized finance and real estate expert, and

Kim Kiyosaki, real estate investor, developer, and co-founder of the Rich Dad Company

Together, they’ll discuss the current real estate market and the economy, what to expect over the next few years, and what you can do to remain successful in this challenging landscape.

I had the opportunity to interview the panelists about the event, and here’s what they had to say:

Jason Anderson, who is an Army veteran, says, “Drastic changes in the real estate market over the last few years have presented new and dynamic challenges to the investment-minded homebuyer, however, with challenging times come new opportunities. Understanding market trends and unique negotiating tactics can uncover a wide range of possibilities. Getting educated and staying educated are critical to making your next move, and I love that Johns Hopkins University is putting veterans at the forefront of that mission because I believe vets are uniquely qualified in so many ways.”

Lori Greyment said, “I have a special place in my heart for veterans, so I love what Johns Hopkins University is doing here, and I was excited to support this endeavor. I’ve worked with lots of different types of people, but the work ethic, adaptability, and commitment I see from veterans puts them in an entirely different class than most people. I’m also excited because of the positive impact that getting more vets into real estate will have on the industry as a whole.

Dr. David Phelps says, “Veterans have a discipline and a work ethic already built in, which is missing out there in the workforce today, so I think real estate's challenging environment is perfect for veterans. They have an affinity for it, they're more mature, and they've already lived some life in some tough situations already. Ultimately, they get up every day and get after it. The character attributes veterans bring to the table are awesome assets for employers.”

Kiyosaki said, “One of the most important things a real estate professional can do today is to get educated and to continue getting educated. Learn as much as you can now. Get prepared now for what is to come. So many factors in the world of real estate are changing at high speed, and in these changes, there will be winners and losers. I believe there will be a lot of opportunities for those who are prepared and can take advantage of them. Those who are more comfortable operating in chaotic and difficult environments like we’re seeing in today’s real estate market will thrive—and no one is better at operating in environments like this than our veterans. This mission is going to bring tremendous value to the real estate industry.”

The truth is, over the last 40 years, we’ve dealt with declining interest rates and cheap money. With inflation, interest rates, unemployment, and several other factors at play, we’re entering territory that few are familiar with. In the coming years, we can expect things to be different, and while they will be challenging for most, there's a real opportunity for people who understand how to work a long term plan. This, in my opinion, is another area where veterans shine because we had to constantly hone our ability to adapt, improvise, and overcome throughout our military service.

Johns Hopkins University is building an environment to empower its students, armed with insight from experts who have lived through a range of economic situations.

I believe the knowledge shared during the event will extend far beyond the campus itself, helping the community to learn from those who’ve been here before, and in the process, help veterans build successful and financially rewarding careers after their service. As a veteran, that’s a mission I can get behind.

If you’re interested in attending this free event, you can register here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jhu-carey-business-school-ms-real-estate-panel-tickets-887909088987