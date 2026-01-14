WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: verizon | cellphone | outage

Verizon's Network Down for Thousands in US

Verizon's Network Down for Thousands in US
(Parin Kiratiatthakun/Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 01:17 PM EST

Telecom ⁠operator Verizon Communications' network was down for tens of thousands of users in the U.S. Wednesday, according to outage tracking ‍website Downdetector.com.

Verizon said it ‍was aware of the issue and that its engineers are ⁠working to identify and solve it.

"We understand how important reliable connectivity ​is and apologize for the inconvenience."

There were more than 163,000 incidents of people reporting issues ‍with Verizon's services around 12:51 pm ET, ⁠according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on ⁠its platform.

Users also reported ​around 1,400 ⁠issues with T-Mobile's network and over 1,300 with ‍AT&T's service, according to Downdetector.

AT&T and T-Mobile did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment on the outages.

The actual number of ⁠affected ​users may ‍differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are ‍submitted by users.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Verizon Communications' network was down for thousands of users in the U.S. Wednesday, according ⁠to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
verizon, cellphone, outage
146
2026-17-14
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved