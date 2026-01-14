Verizon's Network Down for Thousands in US

Telecom ⁠operator Verizon Communications' network was down for tens of thousands of users in the U.S. Wednesday, according to outage tracking ‍website Downdetector.com.

Verizon said it ‍was aware of the issue and that its engineers are ⁠working to identify and solve it.

"We understand how important reliable connectivity ​is and apologize for the inconvenience."

There were more than 163,000 incidents of people reporting issues ‍with Verizon's services around 12:51 pm ET, ⁠according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on ⁠its platform.

Users also reported ​around 1,400 ⁠issues with T-Mobile's network and over 1,300 with ‍AT&T's service, according to Downdetector.

AT&T and T-Mobile did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment on the outages.

The actual number of ⁠affected ​users may ‍differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are ‍submitted by users.