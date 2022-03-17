×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | usaa | anti-money laundering | 60 million fine | office of the comptroller of the currency

USAA Fined $60 Million for Flaws in Anti-Money Laundering Program

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
(AP)

Thursday, 17 March 2022 05:10 PM

The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency announced on Thursday it had fined USAA, Federal Savings Bank, $60 million for identified shortcomings in the firm's anti-money laundering program.

The regulator said the deficiencies resulted in the firm failing to promptly identify suspicious activity in its accounts and that the firm also failed to address problems the regulator had previously identified.

The OCC also ordered the firm to take broad corrective actions to address the issues.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency announced on Thursday it had fined USAA, Federal Savings Bank, $60 million for identified shortcomings in the firm's anti-money laundering program.
usaa, anti-money laundering, 60 million fine, office of the comptroller of the currency
74
2022-10-17
Thursday, 17 March 2022 05:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved