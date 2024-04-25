WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: unemployment | claims | jobs | labor | market

US Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Fall

US Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Fall
(AP)

Thursday, 25 April 2024 08:56 AM EDT

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to still tight labor market conditions.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended April 20, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 claims in the latest week. Claims have been bouncing around in a 194,000-225,000 range this year.

Companies are hoarding workers after experiencing difficulties finding labor during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and are enjoying higher profit gains because of strong pricing power. Low layoffs are keeping wage growth elevated, sustaining consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, declined 15,000 to 1.781 million during the week ending April 13, the claims report showed.

The so-called continuing claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed households for April's unemployment rate. Continuing claims fell between the March and April survey periods. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.8% in March from 3.9% in February.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to still tight labor market conditions.
unemployment, claims, jobs, labor, market
185
2024-56-25
Thursday, 25 April 2024 08:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved