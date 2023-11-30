×
Continuing Jobless Claims Rise to Most in 2 Years

A Target store in Sausalito, Calif., advertising for help (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Thursday, 30 November 2023 09:00 AM EST

Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week, pushing the overall number of people in the U.S. collecting unemployment benefits to its highest level in two years.

Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 7,000 to 218,000 for the week ending Nov. 25, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

However, overall, 1.93 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 18, about 86,000 more than the previous week and the most in two years. Continuing claims have risen in nine of the past 10 weeks.

The four-week moving average of jobless claim applications, which flattens out some of weekly volatility, fell by 500 to 220,000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


