Businesses Can Make Up for Govt. Failure on Veterans

Less than half of veterans agree they have received the benefits they were promised, and even less feel they received the support they needed when leaving the military. That’s according to a Disabled American Veterans survey, where a shocking 50% of respondents feel they are not even getting adequate healthcare.

Where bureaucracy and politics are failing our veterans, America’s business community has the opportunity to step in.

At the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), we understand the sacrifices made by military families and the challenges faced by their children. We know that for children who have lost a parent in service to our country, the need is most acute. Growing up in a family with a history of military service, I recognize the profound impact that support organizations can have on the lives of these children.

April is designated as Military Child Month, a time to recognize and honor the resilience and sacrifices of military children. Today's youth are subject to the consequences of increased military operations abroad, often bearing the weight of grief and loss at a young age. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they have the support and resources they need to overcome these challenges and achieve vibrant, fulfilling lives.

With over 2 million children in the U.S. having parents who are wounded, ill, or injured veterans and another 25,000 military children that have lost parents in service-related deaths, the need for support is more pressing than ever and our country’s service members deserve nothing less.

As business leaders, we have a unique opportunity to take part and make a difference in their lives. It’s clear that support must come from outside our government’s pocketbook, and it's incumbent on our business community to support those who allow us the freedom to create our own futures.

Businesses play a crucial role in championing the well-being of military children and families. By supporting organizations like Angels of America’s Fallen, that provide children of fallen veterans, firefighters and law enforcement the means to pursue extracurricular sports and activities, they can provide opportunities for growth, healing, and connection.

Through partnerships, sponsorships, and community initiatives, we can amplify the impact of veteran organizations like this and make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Together, let us ensure that no military veteran, family or child ever feels alone or forgotten, and that they have the resources and support they need to thrive despite adversity. By standing united in our commitment to these deserving children and their families, we can make a meaningful difference in their lives and honor the sacrifices of those who have served our country.

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). Palomarez is a leading voice in the areas of multi-cultural consumerism, marketing, small business, entrepreneurship, and the Hispanic electorate. He is an acclaimed spokesperson for small business and entrepreneurship, as well as a nationally recognized leader in the Hispanic community, being recognized as one of America’s most influential Hispanics for over a decade. The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a bipartisan organization.