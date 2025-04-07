Nearly 50 Countries Want to Discuss Tariffs: USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will tell the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday that nearly 50 countries have approached him to discuss new sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

"Several of these countries, such as Argentina, Vietnam, and Israel, have suggested they will reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers," Greer said in written testimony seen by Reuters. "These obviously are welcome moves. Our large and persistent trade deficit has been over 30 years in the making, and it will not be resolved overnight, but all of this is in the right direction."