WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. tariffs | china | retaliation | biden

Yellen: Biden Bracing for Chinese Response to Tariffs

Yellen: Biden Bracing for Chinese Response to Tariffs
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., April 30, 2024. (Graeme Sloan/AP)

Monday, 13 May 2024 11:26 AM EDT

The United States could see a significant response from China following any U.S. tariff actions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday ahead of expected new tariffs targeting certain sectors this week.

"President Biden believes that anything we do should be targeted to our concerns and not broad-based and hopefully we will not see a significant Chinese response. But that's always a possibility," Yellen told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

Yellen's comments, given ahead of an event on broadband, come as U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new tariffs on Tuesday that will include a large hike on levies for electric vehicles.

The tariffs will also target semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies, sources told Reuters last week.

Asked if the United States wants a trade war with China, Yellen said: "We're working to stabilize our economic relationship. We do not wish to disengage from China economically, but we do think that the playing field should be fair, and China engages in unfair practices like massive subsidies."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The United States could see a significant response from China following any U.S. tariff actions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday ahead of expected new tariffs targeting certain sectors this week.
u.s. tariffs, china, retaliation, biden
170
2024-26-13
Monday, 13 May 2024 11:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved