×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. postal service | stamps | 68 cents

US Postal Service Wants to Hike Stamps to 68 Cents

US Postal Service Wants to Hike Stamps to 68 Cents
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 06 October 2023 02:57 PM EDT

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said on Friday it wants to hike the price of first-class mail stamps to 68 cents from 66 cents effective Jan. 21.

The proposal that must be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission would raise mailing services product prices by about 2%, significantly less than prior price hikes.

Stamp prices are up 32% since early 2019 when they rose from 50 cents to 55 cents. First-class mail volume fell 3% last year to the lowest in 50 years and is down 51% since 2006.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The United States Postal Service (USPS) said on Friday it wants to hike the price of first-class mail stamps to 68 cents from 66 cents effective Jan. 21.The proposal that must be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission would raise mailing services product prices by...
u.s. postal service, stamps, 68 cents
90
2023-57-06
Friday, 06 October 2023 02:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved