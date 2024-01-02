×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: u.s. national debt. 34 trillion | government shutdown

Total US Public Debt Tops $34 Trillion

Total US Public Debt Tops $34 Trillion
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 04:33 PM EST

The U.S. federal government's total public debt has reached $34 trillion for the first time, the U.S. Treasury Department reported Tuesday as members of Congress gear up for another series of federal funding battles in coming weeks.

The Daily Treasury Statement for Friday showed that the total public debt outstanding rose to $34.001 trillion from $33.911 on Thursday. The debt that counts toward the federal debt ceiling rose to $33.89 trillion on Friday from $33.794 trillion on Thursday.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. federal government's total public debt has reached $34 trillion for the first time, the U.S. Treasury Department reported Tuesday as members of Congress gear up for another series of federal funding battles in coming weeks.
u.s. national debt. 34 trillion, government shutdown
78
2024-33-02
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 04:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved