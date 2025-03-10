Companies Eye US Expansion to Lessen Tariff Fallout

Some companies have said they are looking at expanding their presence or setting up shop in the United States as they prepare for President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Below are some of the plans companies have flagged, in alphabetical order.

CAMPARI

The Italian spirits group is assessing the opportunities to expand its production in the U.S. without losing the essence of its brand portfolio, its new CEO Simon Hunt said on March 5.

COMPAL ELECTRONICS

The Taiwanese contract laptop maker may expand into the U.S. and has spoken to several southern states about a possible investment, CEO Anthony Peter Bonadero said in January, adding that Texas was a leading candidate but no decisions had been made yet.

ESSITY

The Swedish hygiene product and tissue maker could move more of its production into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada if tariffs were introduced, CEO Magnus Groth said on Jan. 23.

HONDA

Honda has decided to produce its next-generation Civic hybrid in the U.S. state of Indiana, instead of Mexico, to avoid potential tariffs on one of its top-selling car models, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in March.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

The South Korean automaker said on Jan. 23 it planned to further localize production in the U.S. to minimize any tariff impact. It also said it would make hybrid vehicles at its new factory in Georgia.

INVENTEC

The Taiwanese company, which makes AI servers that use Nvidia chips, has begun evaluating locations for a U.S. investment, favoring Texas due to its proximity to Mexico and power infrastructure, President Jack Tsai said in January.

LG ELECTRONICS

The South Korean electronics giant is considering moving the manufacturing of refrigerators from Mexico to its factory in Tennessee, which makes washing machine and dryers, a South Korean newspaper reported on Jan. 21.

LVMH

The luxury conglomerate is "seriously considering" bulking up its production capacities in the U.S., CEO Bernard Arnault said on Jan. 28.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The South Korean tech giant is considering moving the manufacturing of dryers from its Mexico plant to its plant in South Carolina, Korea Economic Daily reported on Jan. 21.

STELLANTIS

The Chrysler parent is moving forward with plans to build a new midsize pickup truck in Belvidere, Illinois, it said on Jan. 29.

VOLKSWAGEN

The German carmaker is considering setting up production sites in the U.S. for its high-end Audi and Porsche brands to avert fallout from tariffs, Handelsblatt reported on Jan. 29. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

VOLVO CARS

Volvo Cars may move some production to the U.S. depending on tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, the company's CEO said on March 5.