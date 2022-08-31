×
Tags: u.s. major airlines delay | meals | hotel rooms

US Airlines to Offer Meals, Hotel Rooms During Extended Delays

US Airlines to Offer Meals, Hotel Rooms During Extended Delays
A Delta Airlines jet passes an American flag during take-off at Los Angles International Airport (LAX) (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 10:29 AM EDT

Major U.S. airlines told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) they will provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and others detailed commitments in customer service plans they updated this week at USDOT's prompting. Some airlines said customer service plan updates were not a policy change, but clarified existing airline practices.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Aug. 19 he will publish by Friday an "interactive dashboard" for air travelers to compare services each large U.S. airline provides when the cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Major U.S. airlines told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) they will provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control.
Wednesday, 31 August 2022 10:29 AM
