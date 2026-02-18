WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: u.s. | core | capital | goods | exports | economy

Core Capital Goods Orders, Shipments Increase Solidly

Core Capital Goods Orders, Shipments Increase Solidly
Coils of brass at the Master Lock plant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 08:48 AM EST

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in December and shipments of these products surged, cementing economists' expectations that business spending on equipment remained solid in the fourth quarter.

Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending, rose 0.6% after an upwardly revised 0.8% increase in November, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast these so-called core capital goods orders advancing 0.4% after a previously reported 0.4% gain in November.

Shipments of core capital goods jumped 0.9% after climbing 0.2% in November.

The report, which was delayed by last year's shutdown of the federal government, was published ahead of the Bureau of Economic Analysis' advance estimate of gross domestic product for the fourth quarter on Friday.

Business spending on equipment is being boosted by an artificial intelligence investment boom, which has fueled rapid growth in data centers.

But tariffs on imports have stifled manufacturing that is not tied to AI. Economists expect a broad manufacturing sector recovery this year as some of the uncertainty from tariffs fades and cuts take effect.

Business spending on equipment is forecast to have notched a fourth straight quarter of growth.

The economy likely grew at a 3.0% annualized rate in the fourth quarter after expanding at a 4.4% pace in the July-September quarter, a Reuters survey of economists showed.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in December and shipments of these products surged, cementing economists' expectations that business spending on equipment remained solid in the fourth quarter.
u.s., core, capital, goods, exports, economy
230
2026-48-18
Wednesday, 18 February 2026 08:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved