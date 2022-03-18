×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Retirement | Russia | Ukraine | u.s. bond and equity fund redemption

US Bond Funds See Money Outflows for 10th Straight Week

TIPS
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 18 March 2022 09:01 AM

U.S. bond funds posted big outflows in the week to March 16 as another strong reading on U.S. inflation last week locked in expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to act rapidly on tightening policy to control surging prices.

U.S. investors exited bond funds for a 10th consecutive week, selling $7.24 billion worth, compared with net selling of $7.8 billion in the previous week, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

The Fed announced a quarter of a percentage point increase to near-zero U.S. interest rates on Wednesday, and signaled it would hike rates more aggressively than expected to tame soaring inflation, following a firm inflation reading last week.

U.S. taxable bond funds lost $5.18 billion in a second consecutive week of net selling, while municipal bond funds saw a fifth weekly outflow, worth $2.04 billion.

Investors sold U.S. high yield funds to the turn of $1.86 billion and pulled $3.8 billion out of U.S. short/intermediate investment-grade funds, marking a 10th weekly outflow in a row.

TIPS, Value Funds in High Demand

However, demand for inflation-protected funds such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) nearly doubled over the previous week, as they gathered $0.81 billion in net purchases.

U.S. value funds, however, drew purchases of $1.41 billion after two straight weeks of outflows, but growth funds saw a sixth weekly outflow worth $2.61 billion.

Meanwhile, investors turned net sellers in U.S. equity funds, offloading funds worth $2.81 billion, compared with purchases of $4.57 billion in the preceding week.

Among sector funds, weekly selling in consumer discretionary funds hit a six-week high of $1.16 billion, while tech and industrials, each saw outflows of about $0.85 billion. Mining funds, however, attracted $1.07 billion worth of purchases.

U.S. money market funds saw a second weekly outflow worth $18.3 billion, although a 32% drop in selling compared with outflows a week ago.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


2022-01-18
Friday, 18 March 2022 09:01 AM
