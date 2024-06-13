WATCH TV LIVE

Tyson Foods Suspends CFO John R. Tyson After Arrest

John R. Tyson, EVP, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer speaks on the panel "The Fight for Food: Value Chains and Partnerships" at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images)

Tyson Foods has suspended its chief financial officer, John R. Tyson, after he was arrested on charges of allegedly driving while intoxicated, the company said Thursday.

The U.S. meatpacker said Curt Calaway, a senior finance executive at the company, will take over as interim CFO.

Shares of the Springdale, Arkansas-based company were down 1.5% at $53.89 in afternoon trading.

Tyson, who is the great-grandson of the company's founder, John W. Tyson, was arrested by the University of Arkansas police and released nine hours later.

John R. Tyson, who took charge as the company's CFO in 2022, could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The 34-year old's suspension comes at a time when the meatpacker has warned that consumers are still under pressure from persistent inflation and that higher commodity costs could weigh on its upcoming results.

Tyson has previously been arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication in Fayetteville, Arkansas in November 2022.

A college-aged female was alarmed to have found Tyson, who she did not know, asleep in her bed upon returning home, according to the Fayetteville police report in 2022.

The company had then called it a personal matter, but announced that a committee of its board members would oversee and review the matter.

Corporate governance experts had also said then that Tyson Foods, the maker of Ball Park hotdogs, should hire an external firm to lead a review into the arrest.

John R. Tyson had also apologized on a quarterly earnings call for the arrest.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


