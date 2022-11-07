×
Tags: tyson foods cfo arrested | trespassing | public intoxication

Tyson Foods CFO Arrested for Public Intoxication, Trespassing

John R. Tyson, Tyson Foods Inc.'s chief financial officer, speaks during The Fight for Food: Value Chains and Partnerships at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit on Sept. 21, 2022 in New York. (Getty Images)

Monday, 07 November 2022 01:49 PM EST

Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John Tyson was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication on Sunday, according to a police report.

A college-aged female was alarmed to have found Tyson, 32, in her bed, according to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police report. The woman told police she thought Tyson had come through an unlocked front door.

John Tyson, great-grandson of the company's founder, was named CFO in September. Shares of the largest U.S. meat producer were down 1.3% on Monday.

The police report cited "Tyson's unlawful presence in a house, where he was not invited, paired with the odor of intoxicants, and his general demeanor when confronted by uniformed officers."

The company said in a statement it was aware of the incident and called it a personal matter. John Tyson could not immediately be reached for comment. He is summoned to court on Dec. 1, according to the police report.

Tyson is the youngest CFO at a company in the S&P 500 or the Fortune 500, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing executive search firm Crist Kolder. Before becoming Tyson's CFO, he was executive vice president of strategy and chief sustainability officer, titles that Tyson still holds. Tyson joined his family's company in September 2019, after graduating from Stanford University in 2018 with a master's of business administration.

He worked in investment banking, private equity and venture capital before joining Tyson, including a stint at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Some in the meat industry have said they expected Tyson to eventually become Tyson CEO or chairman. WSJ reports.

The Tyson family has a 71% voting stake in the company via Class B stock with 10 times the voting power of Class A stock, according to Tyson's latest annual filing.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


