Twitter Changes Logo to Dogecoin Shiba Inu

After Twitter changed its logo on its website Monday from the blue bird to the Dogecoin image of a shiba inu dog, Dogecoin spiked 30%, CNBC reports.



The change comes on the heels of Twitter CEO Elon Musk attorneys asking a judge to dismiss a 2022 $258 billion lawsuit accusing the billionaire of manipulating the token’s price up by 36,000%.



After the Twitter logo was switched out to that of Dogecoin’s dog, Musk shared a meme about the change with his 133.5 million Twitter followers.



Musk has been plugging Dogecoin for years, occasionally tweeting about it. Each time Musk does, the price of the token, which has a market capitalization of $13 billion, grows.



Back in December 2021, when Tesla announced it would accept Dogecoin as payment for merchandise and Musk tweeted we’ll “see how it goes,” Dogecoin rose 20%.



Musk attorneys have called his public statements about the token “innocuous and often silly.”



Musk owns Dogecoin personally.



Two of his companies, Tesla and the Boring Company, are named in the 2022 lawsuit.





