Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal | Jack Dorsey

Who Is Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal?

NYSE traders of Twitter
Traders gather at the post that handles Twitter, on the NYSE floor Monday, Nov. 29, after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said he will step down as CEO and be succeeded by Twitter's current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal. (AP)

Monday, 29 November 2021 01:58 PM

Twitter Inc. on Monday promoted company insider and technology head Parag Agrawal to replace Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey.

The social media networking platform joins tech giants Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in tapping a company insider for the top job.

Here are some facts about Agrawal:

Has Been With Twitter for a Decade

Agrawal joined Twitter as a software engineer and has been with the company for over a decade. He was appointed chief technology officer in October 2017.

He oversaw Twitter's technical strategy and was responsible for improving the pace of software development, while advancing the use of machine learning across the company.

Project Bluesky

Since December 2019, Agrawal has also been working on Project Bluesky, an independent team of open source architects, engineers and designers to combat abusive and misleading information on Twitter.

Bluesky is seeking to introduce a new decentralized technology, the idea being that Twitter and others will become clients of Bluesky and rebuild their platforms on top of the standard, Dorsey has said previously.

Ex-Microsoft, Yahoo

Before joining Twitter, Agrawal worked at Microsoft Corp , Yahoo and AT&T Labs Inc in their research units, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Stanford Pedigree

Agrawal has a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford University hand a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


