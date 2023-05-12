NBCU's Linda Yaccarino in Talks for Twitter CEO Post

Twitter is in talks with NBCUniversal’s advertising chief, Linda Yaccarino, to name her chief executive, The Wall Street Journal reports.



Yaccarino is chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, where she has been for a decade and was instrumental in its launch of its ad-supported Peacock streaming.



A Silicon Valley executive and a former Hollywood executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters Yaccarino could be current Twitter CEO Elon Musk's top choice to lead the social media platform.

TOUGH NEGOTIATOR

Yaccarino, 37, oversees $13 billion in annual ad revenue at NBCUniversal and has a reputation for solid relationships with marketers and advertising agencies. She has also made it a career mission to advocate for better ways of measuring advertising effectiveness.Called the “velvet hammer” by some media buyers, Yaccarino is known for her no-nonsense negotiating skills.As CEO of Twitter, Yaccarino’s first and most critical challenge would be to win back advertisers that have left the platform after Musk bought it and took it private in October 2022. Before then, advertising comprised 90% of Twitter’s revenues and had dropped 40% year-over-year by December.In March, after massive layoffs and making Twitter’s verification part of an upgraded subscription service, Musk said that Twitter could be cash-flow positive as soon as this quarter . Upon assuming control of Twitter Musk immediately fired CEO Parag Agrawal, and the company's general counsel and CFO.Of the top 100 advertisers on Twitter before Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, 37 spent nothing on advertising and 24 cut spending by 80% or more in the first quarter of 2023, according to Sensor Tower.Some companies have resumed advertising on Twitter, on which Musk has vowed to permit free speech, while others have paused their spending.

Musk said in a tweet Thursday: "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

Musk said he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks.

Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an advertising conference in Miami last month.

At the conference, Yaccarino encouraged the audience to welcome Musk with applause and lauded his work ethic.

"Many of you in this room know me, and you know I pride myself on my work ethic," she said, adding, "Buddy, I met my match."

Yaccarino joined NBCU in 2011, after 15 years at Turner Entertainment and has been credited with dragging the network's ad sales operation into the digital future.

As broadcast television audiences migrated to streaming, she took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall last year to tell advertisers that their brand messages were not an afterthought.

Yaccarino did not respond to calls seeking comment on Thursday.

When asked for comment, an NBCUniversal spokesperson said, "Linda is in back-to-back rehearsals for the Upfront," referring to a presentation NBCUniversal will host for advertisers in New York on Monday.

Yaccarino's exit would be another big blow to the company after Comcast said last month that NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell was leaving after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint that prompted an investigation.

OTHER POSSIBLE CANDIDATES

Musk has previously not named any prospective candidates.

Speculation was rife on Thursday among tech and media insiders and on Blind, an anonymous messaging app for tech employees.

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and a top executive at Musk's brain-chip startup Neuralink, Shivon Zilis, were among names that were being discussed.

Musk, who has come under fire from investors in his Tesla electric car company as being distracted by his attention to Twitter, said he will transition to the role of Twitter's executive chair, along with the role of CTO, overseeing product, software and system operations.

Musk's post about a new Twitter CEO came about 15 minutes before the close of Wall Street on Thursday, and Tesla shares closed 2% higher. The shares rose a further 1.6% in after-hours trade.

"The boat anchor called Twitter is loosened from Musk's ankle. Now he can get back to spending more time creating value at Tesla," said Craig Irwin, analyst at Roth MKM.

Musk has long said he intended to find a new leader for Twitter.

In a Twitter poll started by Musk in December, 57.5% users voted for him to step down as CEO of the social media platform.



'FREE SPEECH ABSOLUTIST'

Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," has said he took over Twitter to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He also said he would "defeat" spam bots on the platform, a key area of his tussle with Twitter's board over his back and forth on the buyout of the company.

He said last month that Twitter was "roughly breaking even."