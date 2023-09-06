×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: truth social | spac | digital world | donald trump | sec

Trump's Truth Social Gets Lifeline as Deadline Extended

Trump's Truth Social Gets Lifeline as Deadline Extended
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:52 AM EDT

Donald's Trump's Truth Social got a lifeline this week after a blank-check company that could infuse the social media platform with cash agreed to extend a critical deadline for a year.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, had a Friday deadline to complete its acquisition of, or merger with, Truth Social parent Trump Media & Technology Group.

Digital World shareholders, who have agreed to extend the deadline four times already, agreed to do so again this week with about 72% of shareholders voting to push the merger deadline until Sept. 8, 2024, according to the company.

A merger would release to Trump Media $290 million held by Digital World and another $1 billion that private investors had committed to the combined company. Trump’s company remains on its own, paying staff, leases and other expenses from $36 million raised from earlier sales of promissory notes.

Digital World’s deal with Trump’s company has been troubled from the start. In November 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission requested documents from Digital World following news reports that it had talked with Trump representatives about joining forces before selling its own stock to the public for the first time, a possible violation of security rules.

In July the SEC announced that it reached a settlement with Digital World on fraud charges. The SEC said it found that Digital World misled investors and the Commission by failing to disclose that it had formulated a plan to acquire and was pursuing the acquisition of TMTG prior to Digital World's initial public offering. Digital World agreed to a cease and desist order and to pay an $18 million penalty if it completes the merger.

Digital World and Trump’s business have also been subpoenaed in a federal criminal probe. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority was looking into violations of stock trading rules, too.

A SPAC has no product or service to sell and is set up solely to merge or acquire another business. They are used to speed a company's entry into the public market, but have come under increased scrutiny because they lack the transparency of a traditional initial public offering of shares.

Shares of Digital World fell in early trading Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Donald's Trump's Truth Social got a lifeline this week after a blank-check company that could infuse the social media platform with cash agreed to extend a critical deadline for a year.
truth social, spac, digital world, donald trump, sec
368
2023-52-06
Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved