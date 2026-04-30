TrumpIRA.gov to Expand Retirement Plan Access

U.S. ‌President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday aimed at expanding access to retirement plans for workers without employer access through a new website, a White House official said.

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Semafor first ‌reported on the order, saying it directs ​the U.S. Department of Treasury to launch the website — called TrumpIRA.gov — by January, when low-income ⁠workers are set to receive a “saver’s match” through legislation ​passed under former Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump touted the government ⁠contributions in his State of the Union address in February and has frequently heralded ongoing gains on Wall Street even as concerns ‌over the impact of the ongoing war ​in Iran and ‌his tariff policy hang over the economy.

The Secure 2.0 legislation passed in ‌2022 upgraded an existing “saver’s credit” for workers making less than $35,000 to a refundable “saver’s match” of 50% up to $1,000 deposited directly ⁠into the saver's account.

Under ‌the planned new ⁠website, the Treasury Department will not partner with specific financial institutions ⁠as ⁠it did with its Trump Accounts for certain children, although it will vet the ‌plans offered, according to Semafor, which cited two White House officials in its report.

A 2025 report from the Pew ‌Charitable ​Trusts found that nearly ‌half of U.S. workers in the private sector, or about 56 million people, get no retirement ​benefits through their jobs.