TrumpIRA.gov to Expand Retirement Plan Access

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday aimed at expanding access to retirement plans for workers without employer access through a new website, a White House official said.
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Semafor first reported on the order, saying it directs the U.S. Department of Treasury to launch the website — called TrumpIRA.gov — by January, when low-income workers are set to receive a “saver’s match” through legislation passed under former Democratic President Joe Biden.
Trump touted the government contributions in his State of the Union address in February and has frequently heralded ongoing gains on Wall Street even as concerns over the impact of the ongoing war in Iran and his tariff policy hang over the economy.
The Secure 2.0 legislation passed in 2022 upgraded an existing “saver’s credit” for workers making less than $35,000 to a refundable “saver’s match” of 50% up to $1,000 deposited directly into the saver's account.
Under the planned new website, the Treasury Department will not partner with specific financial institutions as it did with its Trump Accounts for certain children, although it will vet the plans offered, according to Semafor, which cited two White House officials in its report.
A 2025 report from the Pew Charitable Trusts found that nearly half of U.S. workers in the private sector, or about 56 million people, get no retirement benefits through their jobs.
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