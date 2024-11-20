WATCH TV LIVE

Trump to Interview Warsh, Rowan for Treasury Job

CEO of Apollo Global Management, Marc Rowan, during the panel on Markets, trends and opportunities the Global Hong Kong Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong, China. (Vernon Yuen/AP/2023 file)

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 05:58 AM EST

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to interview former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan Wednesday for the post of Treasury Secretary, Bloomberg News reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Financial Times separately reported on Tuesday that Rowan has emerged as a top contender for the Treasury job, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Apollo declined to comment on the reports.

Trump's search for a Treasury Secretary was widening after it was stalled over the weekend, and he was looking at other candidates, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources.

Billionaire investor John Paulson was originally one lead contender but exited the race last week. Howard Lutnick, who was nominated by Trump on Tuesday to run the U.S. Commerce Department, was also an earlier top contender for the Treasury role.

Scott Bessent, a key economic adviser to Trump, is still seen as a candidate for Treasury Secretary.

The Treasury Secretary role is one of the highest-profile cabinet posts, overseeing the country's financial and economic policy. As such, it is one of the key roles being watched by global investors and Wall Street.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


