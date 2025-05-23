WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs on Apple Unless iPhones Are Made in the US

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, May 22, 2025, in Washington, after attending a crypto dinner at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC. (John McDonnell/AP)

Friday, 23 May 2025 07:55 AM EDT

President Donald Trump Friday threatened to put a 25% tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in the United States.

The threat delivered over social media could dramatically increase the price of iPhones, potentially hurting sales and the profits of one of America's leading technology companies.

The company now joins Amazon, Walmart and other major companies as being in the White House's crosshairs as they try to respond to the uncertainty and inflationary pressures unleashed by the import taxes being imposed by Trump.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

Apple, led by CEO Tim Cook, in response to Trump's tariffs on China was looking to shift iPhone manufacturing to India as it adjusts supply chains. That plan has become a festering source of frustration for the U.S. president, who also brought it up last week during his Middle East trip.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


