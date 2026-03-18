WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | summer | gas | regulations | prices | iran | oil

Trump to Waive Summer Gas Rules to Ease Prices

Trump to Waive Summer Gas Rules to Ease Prices
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One, March 18, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Luis M. Alvarez/AP)

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 02:45 PM EDT

The Trump administration is expected to announce soon that it will temporarily lift federal smog-cutting restrictions on summer-blend gasoline to curb rising energy prices stemming from the Iran conflict, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The move would make standard gasoline cheaper by not forcing refiners and retailers to switch to more costly summer blends of gasoline, while also allowing fuel retailers to continue selling gasoline blended with 15% ethanol, known as E15, throughout the summer driving season when stricter rules normally limit its use in much of the country.

The United States normally switches to summer gasoline blends to reduce air pollution by lowering fuel evaporation in warm weather. These blends have lower volatility, measured by Reid Vapor Pressure, to limit evaporating fuel that can contribute to smog.

Oil and gasoline prices have surged as the Iran conflict has disrupted global supply.

U.S. crude topped $100 a barrel for the first time since the 2022 Russia-Ukraine shock.

U.S. gasoline prices are at the highest levels since late 2023.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Trump administration is expected to announce soon that it will temporarily lift federal smog-cutting restrictions on summer-blend gasoline to curb rising energy prices stemming from the Iran conflict, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
trump, summer, gas, regulations, prices, iran, oil
171
2026-45-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 02:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved