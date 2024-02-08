×
Tags: trump | spac | digital world | financing

Trump's Media Partner Nears $50M Financing Deal

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Feb. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida, as the United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the former president's ballot eligibility under the 14th Amendment. (Rebecca Blackwelli/AP)

Thursday, 08 February 2024 03:32 PM EST

Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check acquisition company that has agreed to take former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform public, is nearing a $50 million financing deal, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The deal, which could be announced in the next few days, is based on convertible notes and will help fund DWAC while it seeks to complete its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), owner of social media platform Truth Social, the sources said.

Investment firms Anson Funds, All Blue Capital and Mangrove Capital Partners have offered to buy the convertible notes on offer, the sources added, cautioning that the timing and composition of the deal may still change.

The sources requested anonymity because details of the deal discussions are confidential. DWAC Chief Executive Eric Swider declined to comment. Representatives for Anson Funds, All Blue Capital and Mangrove Capital Partners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


