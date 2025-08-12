Trump Cites 'Major Lawsuit' Against Fed's Powell, Again Urges Rate Cut

U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday reiterated his call for the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower benchmark rates, and cited "a major lawsuit" against Fed Chair Jerome Powell over renovations of the central bank's buildings.

"Jerome 'Too Late' Powell must NOW lower the rate," Trump wrote on his social media platform. "I am, though, considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed because of the horrible, and grossly incompetent, job he has done in managing the construction of the Fed Buildings."

Trump's full post reads:



"Jerome “Too Late” Powell must NOW lower the rate. Steve “Manouychin” really gave me a “beauty”when he pushed this loser. The damage he has done by always being Too Late is incalculable. Fortunately, the economy is sooo good that we’ve blown through Powell and the complacent Board.

"I am, though, considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed because of the horrible, and grossly incompetent, job he has done in managing the construction of the Fed Buildings. Three Billion Dollars for a job that should have been a $50 Million Dollar fix up. Not good!"