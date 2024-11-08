Trump Media up 10% After Trump Says He Won't Sell

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rose Friday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he had no intention of selling his shares in the company, which owns his Truth Social media platform.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump rejected what he described as rumors that he was planning to sell shares.

"There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or short sellers, that I am interested in selling shares of Truth," Trump wrote.

"THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING!," Trump added.

Shares of the company were up about 10.16% at $30.15 at 10:55 EST on the Nasdaq after earlier rising 12.5%.

On Thursday, shares in the company slumped as speculative bets on Trump winning a second term lost steam a day after his victory over Democrat Kamala Harris.