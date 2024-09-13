WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump media | donald trump | stock market | trading

DJT Shares up 25 Percent After Trump Says He's 'Not Selling'

By    |   Friday, 13 September 2024 05:35 PM EDT

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group jumped more than 25% Friday after majority owner and former President Donald Trump said he's not selling his stake in the Florida-based company, CNBC reported.

"I have absolutely no intention of selling," the Republican presidential nominee said.

According to CNBC, Trump will be able to start cashing in his nearly 57% stake, which he said is worth more than $1 billion, in less than a week when a lockup agreement expires.

"I don't want to sell my shares," he said. "I'm not going to sell my shares."

The former president noted that his Truth Social platform, which is owned by Trump media, is "great for me."

Trump said he didn't create the social media platform "for the money."

"I did it because I really wanted to have a strong voice, and it's a great voice for me," he said, according to CNBC. "And as long as my voice is on there, it's going to always be good."

Now in the final stretch of his third presidential campaign, Trump frequently takes to Truth Social to bypass the media and communicate directly with his supporters, as he often complains that many of the media outlets are biased against him.

He also said the Securities and Exchange Commission was to blame for Trump Media's slump in recent months, which has seen shares plunge by as much as 80% from their intraday peak after trading on the Nasdaq started at the end of March.

"A lot of people think the reason it's down is that a lot of people think I'm going to sell and if I sell, it wouldn't be the same," Trump said.

After the 45th president made his comments to the press at his California golf club, trading in Trump Media reportedly paused for a short time on Friday afternoon before resuming.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group jumped more than 25% Friday after majority owner and former President Donald Trump said he's not selling his stake in the Florida-based company, CNBC reported.
trump media, donald trump, stock market, trading
309
2024-35-13
Friday, 13 September 2024 05:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved