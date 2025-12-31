WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Media Shareholders to Get New Digital Token

(Rafael Henrique/AP)

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 10:12 AM EST

Trump Media and Technology Group said Wednesday it will distribute a new ‍digital token to its shareholders in ‍partnership with Crypto.com.

Shares of the company, which operates social media platform Truth ⁠Social, were last up 4.3% in morning trading.

President Donald Trump has vowed to make ​the United States the crypto capital of the world and has promised looser regulation of the sector under ‍his administration.

Since his return to the White House ⁠in January, the climate for crypto businesses has turned more favorable, with legislation passed in the summer to cover parts of the sector and several ⁠enforcement cases were ​abandoned.

Meanwhile, the Trump ⁠family has also launched a series of crypto ventures, ‍including a meme coin and World Liberty Financial, a crypto company ‌partly owned by the president..

DJT shareholders will receive one new digital token for each share ⁠they ​hold, the company ‍said, with more details on the launch expected in 2026.

The new token is ‍expected to operate on the Cronos blockchain.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


