How Trump Won Over Nearly Half of Latino Voters

As the final votes of the 2024 presidential election finish being officially counted, it is clear that Donald Trump has accomplished a landslide victory, sweeping the battleground states and cementing what many view as the greatest political comeback in American history.

Republicans have also taken back the Senate and seem poised to hold on to the House. Should there indeed be a completely unified government, this would give President-elect Trump a powerful mandate to lead. As the curtains close and the dust settles on this election season, it is clear that Hispanics propelled Donald Trump and the GOP to victory.

Trump garnered nearly half of the Latino vote, performing almost 15 points better than he did in 2020. The shifts were most evident in Florida, Texas, and battleground states like Pennsylvania. Trump was the first GOP candidate to ever win Latino men outright. Additionally, he was the first GOP candidate since 1988 to win the overwhelmingly Hispanic and deeply diverse Miami-Dade County, Florida. It is safe to say this election was decided by us. And the reasons are pretty simple.

I have always understood the unique connection that exists between Hispanic and Republican values. As the backbone and hardest working community in America, Hispanics resonate with conservative policies that lower taxes, cut regulations, and promote small business entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, ever since Trump entered the fray, we have seen the working-class vote, across all racial and ethnic groups, migrate towards the GOP as the party steadily embraces tariffs, the renegotiation of trade deals, restrictions on migrant labor, and opposition to foreign investment and outsourcing. Cultural conservatism has also struck a chord with the Hispanic community, and many Hispanic voters feel that their social views align more with Republicans’ emphasis on family, faith, and patriotism.

More specifically, Trump’s messaging and record on the economy, energy, inflation, and border security resonated with Hispanic voters. Vice President Kamala Harris could not separate herself from the last four years of the Biden administration.

Latinos cared more about issues relating to the cost of living than about those relating to identity politics. In fact, our very own survey in September revealed that 70% of small business owners believed that Trump’s platform was better for the economy. Furthermore, 56% supported expanding traditional energy exploration like fracking.

In other words, in 2025, Trump voters are seeking a return to economic policies that they believe will ease the financial burdens they have faced over the past few years. The broader electorate, but specifically Hispanics, voted to lower energy costs, lower the cost of living, cut taxes, foster deregulation, and address supply chain disruptions.

This makes sense when you consider that when Trump was in office, the U.S. became a net oil exporter for the first time in 75 years, taxes were slashed, regulations were cut to lower inflation, critical trade agreements were renegotiated to our benefit, and small business optimism reached record highs.

This election should serve as a lesson for both parties. Truly listening to the desires of voters is a better strategy than relying or following any poll. No demographic group should ever be taken for granted. If anything, this election has revealed what the hardworking Hispanic community truly cares about. If the GOP continues to capitalize, this could signify the beginning of a great realignment not seen in decades.

_______________

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization. Follow @JPalomarez @myushbc.