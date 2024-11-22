WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Considers Warsh for Treasury and Later Fed Chair

Kevin Warsh, visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP/2011 file)

Friday, 22 November 2024 06:50 AM EST

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump floated the idea of appointing Kevin Warsh as Treasury Secretary on the understanding that he could later be Federal Reserve Chairman, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential arrangement was discussed between Trump and Warsh, a former investment banker who served on the Federal Reserve Board, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat on Wednesday, the Thursday report added.

Trump is also thinking about appointing Scott Bessent, a longtime hedge fund investor who taught at Yale University for several years, to lead the White House National Economic Council before he could be nominated to replace Warsh at the Treasury, the report added.

No announcement has been made by Trump.

The Wall Street Journal cautioned that Trump could still pick someone else for the role.

Marc Rowan, who co-founded Apollo Global Management, U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Robert Lighthizer, who served as Trump's U.S. trade representative for essentially the then-president's entire term, are also considered to be in the running for the Treasury role.

