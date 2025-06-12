Trump to Issue Immigration Rules on Faming, Leisure

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would issue an immigration order soon, following his social media post earlier on Thursday citing labor issues in the farm and hotel industries amid his immigration crackdown, but gave no further details.

"Our farmers are being hurt badly by, you know, they have very good workers-—they've worked for them for 20 years. They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great. And we're going to have to do something about that," he said at a White House event. "We're going to have a an order on that pretty soon, I think... and leisure, too—hotels."