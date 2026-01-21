Investors: Ownership Curbs May Drive Up Home Prices

U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump's executive order restricting Wall Street investors from buying up single-family homes could boost demand for homes while doing little to address tight housing supply — a key reason for house price inflation, investors said.

__________



Since Trump's first electoral victory in 2016, U.S. home prices have ⁠risen roughly 75%, more than double the increase in overall consumer prices tracked by CPI.

__________

Trump's Tuesday order, which he touted during his lengthy address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, outlined measures ultimately aimed at making homes more affordable by reducing competition from Wall Street investors.

HOUSING ANTITRUST

It directs regulators to promote sales to individuals and to issue guidance preventing federal programs from facilitating single-family home sales to Wall Street investors.

It ‍also requires antitrust scrutiny of institutional home purchases, and calls on Congress to codify the changes.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett also said last week ‍that the administration plans to allow 401(k) funds to be used as down payments, with more details expected soon.

Without more housing supply, however, the measures are unlikely to tame house price inflation, and by potentially boosting demand they could make the problem worse, said investors.

"The ⁠affordability issue when it comes to housing isn't a demand problem. There's plenty of demand there. It's a supply problem," said David Wagner, head of equities and portfolio manager, Aptus Capital Advisors. "So, that's fueling more demand, which is only going to increase asset prices."

The Trump administration has pushed policies to ease construction costs, but ​the federal government and Congress have few levers to significantly boost housing supply, which is mostly controlled by local governments in cities and towns, said investors.

"If you enact policies that boost demand without increasing supply, the price goes up," said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments. "The best thing that could be done, and it's hard to do this at the federal level because these regulations are all ‍generally local regulations, would be to make it a lot easier for new housing units to be built."

HOME PRICES UP 75%

Since Trump's first electoral victory in 2016, U.S. home prices have ⁠risen roughly 75%, more than double the increase in overall consumer prices tracked by CPI, although home sales price increases have eased substantially over the past year.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency reported in late December that national home sales prices had risen just 1.7% in October from a year earlier, the lowest increase in more than 13 years.

Housing supply has also been slowly improving over the last year or so, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Jim Tobin, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders, said his organization has been engaged ⁠across the administration to push policies that could help lower the cost of ​housing production.

"I believe that corporate investment in housing has ⁠been a driver of new home construction," he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WALL STREET LANDLORDS

Wall Street institutions such as Blackstone, American Homes 4 Rent and Progress Residential have bought thousands of homes ‍since the 2008 financial crisis led to a wave of home foreclosures, and by June 2022 owned roughly 3% of all single-family rental homes, government data showed.

They dispute that their investments have stoked house price inflation, repeatedly pointing ‌to supply problems.

In a statement, Blackstone said it had been a net seller of homes over the last decade.

Spokespeople for American Homes 4 Rent and Progress did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since institutions account for a large chunk of demand for homes built explicitly for rent, curbs on Wall Street landlords could slow home construction ⁠in that sector, the ​AEI Housing Center warned earlier this month.

Shares of Blackstone ‍were last up 2.2%, while American Homes 4 Rent was trading nearly 1% higher. After ending 2025 down 3.4%, the broader Philadelphia Housing Sector Index is up 8.15% year-to-date.

Trump, under pressure to address voter affordability concerns ahead of congressional elections this year, has pushed a number of other policies ‍aimed at boosting home ownership, including government buying of mortgage bonds and a 50-year mortgage.

With housing stocks having been in the doldrums, some investors see potential opportunities.

“If they work, they will be huge for the markets," said Greg Halter, director of research, Carnegie Investment Counsel.