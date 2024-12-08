WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | fed | powell

Trump Says He Will Not Try to Replace Fed's Powell

Trump Says He Will Not Try to Replace Fed's Powell

Sunday, 08 December 2024 10:13 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday he will not try to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell upon taking office in January.

"No, I don't think so," Trump said in an interview on NBC News' “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker." He told Welker when asked if he would seek to replace Powell, who he has sparred with in the past over interest rate levels, "I think if I told him to, he would. But if I asked him to, he probably wouldn't."

Last month, Powell said he would refuse to leave office early if Trump tried to oust him, arguing that removing him, or any of the other Fed governors, ahead of the end of their terms is "not permitted under the law."

Trump named Powell as Fed chair in early 2018 to replace Janet Yellen, who later became President Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary. Biden reappointed Powell to his current term.

But the relationship between Trump and Powell turned sour, with Trump frequently attacking the Fed and its chief during his first term in office for the central bank's policy choices.

Trump's Fed attacks broke from decades of presidents steering clear of direct criticism of the central bank, which operates with legal independence subject to the oversight of Congress.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday he will not try to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell upon taking office in January."No, I don't think so," Trump said in an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker." He told...
trump, fed, powell
214
2024-13-08
Sunday, 08 December 2024 10:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved