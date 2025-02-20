WATCH TV LIVE

US Reviews $4B in California High-Speed Rail Grants

A fast-tracked plan to build a high-speed passenger rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area is set to mark the start of construction in 2024 with a planned debut date of 2028. Pictured here: a Brightline train at a station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Wilfredo Lee/AP/2018 file)

Thursday, 20 February 2025 02:05 PM EST

The Trump administration said Thursday it is opening a review into whether to rescind about $4 billion awarded to California's High-Speed Rail project.

Voters approved $10 billion for the project in 2008, but the costs have risen sharply and President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the effort. The Transportation Department under former President Joe Biden awarded the project more than $3 billion.

The full project was initially estimated to cost around $40 billion but has now jumped to $89 billion to $128 billion.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority did not immediately issue a comment.

The Federal Railroad Administration said it had initiated the review at the direction of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the funds to build the segment in the California Central Valley between Merced and Bakersfield.

The entire San Francisco-to-Los Angeles project was initially supposed to be completed by 2020 for $33 billion, USDOT said, but the Merced-to-Bakersfield segment alone will cost more than the original total, USDOT said.

"For too long, taxpayers have subsidized the massively over-budget and delayed California High-Speed Rail project," Duffy said. "If not, I will have to consider whether that money could be given to deserving infrastructure projects elsewhere in the United States."

USDOT cited a report that the Merced-to-Bakersfield segment alone has a funding gap of at least $6.5 billion.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


