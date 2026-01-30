WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | bureau of labor statistics | economist | brett matsumoto

Trump Taps Economist to Head Bureau of Labor Statistics

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on January 30, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 30 January 2026 04:35 PM EST

President Trump plans to nominate career economist Brett Matsumoto to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, elevating a longtime insider to run the nation’s top economic data agency, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Matsumoto, a BLS economist since 2015 with a PhD from UNC–Chapel Hill, recently served on detail at the White House Council of Economic Advisers but has little prior political experience.

The pick follows Trump’s August firing of the previous commissioner after disappointing jobs data, a move that raised fears of political pressure on economic statistics.

By choosing a nonpartisan career official, the administration is likely to reassure economists and investors concerned about the independence of federal data.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


