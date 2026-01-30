Trump Taps Economist to Head Bureau of Labor Statistics

President Trump plans to nominate career economist Brett Matsumoto to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, elevating a longtime insider to run the nation’s top economic data agency, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Matsumoto, a BLS economist since 2015 with a PhD from UNC–Chapel Hill, recently served on detail at the White House Council of Economic Advisers but has little prior political experience.

The pick follows Trump’s August firing of the previous commissioner after disappointing jobs data, a move that raised fears of political pressure on economic statistics.

By choosing a nonpartisan career official, the administration is likely to reassure economists and investors concerned about the independence of federal data.