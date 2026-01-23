Judge Rules Trump Admin Unlawfully Halted EV Charger Funds

A ⁠federal judge on Friday ruled President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully suspended funding awarded to support the expansion of ⁠electric vehicle charger infrastructure, in a victory for ​20 Democrat-led states that sued over the action.

U.S. District Judge Tana ⁠Lin in Seattle ruled the Department of Transportation ran ⁠afoul ​of federal ⁠law in February by ‍abruptly suspending an EV ‌charger program enacted by Congress in 2021 ⁠under ​Democrat President ‍Joe Biden.