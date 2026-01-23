WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump administration | biden administration | ev | dot

Judge Rules Trump Admin Unlawfully Halted EV Charger Funds

Friday, 23 January 2026 07:25 PM EST

A ⁠federal judge on Friday ruled President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully suspended funding awarded to support the expansion of ⁠electric vehicle charger infrastructure, in a victory for ​20 Democrat-led states that sued over the action.

U.S. District Judge Tana ⁠Lin in Seattle ruled the Department of Transportation ran ⁠afoul ​of federal ⁠law in February by ‍abruptly suspending an EV ‌charger program enacted by Congress in 2021 ⁠under ​Democrat President ‍Joe Biden. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A ⁠federal judge on Friday ruled President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully suspended funding awarded to support the expansion of ⁠electric vehicle charger infrastructure, in a victory for ​20 Democrat-led states that sued over the action.
trump administration, biden administration, ev, dot
71
2026-25-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 07:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved