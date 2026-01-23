Judge Rules Trump Admin Unlawfully Halted EV Charger Funds

A federal judge on Friday ruled President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully suspended funding awarded to support the expansion of electric vehicle charger infrastructure, in a victory for 20 Democrat-led states that sued over the action.
U.S. District Judge Tana Lin in Seattle ruled the Department of Transportation ran afoul of federal law in February by abruptly suspending an EV charger program enacted by Congress in 2021 under Democrat President Joe Biden.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.