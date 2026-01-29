Trump Accounts Could Mint the Next Generation of Millionaires

What if your kid’s first “angel investor” wasn’t Silicon Valley — but the U.S. government, their employer, and maybe even your state?

That’s the idea behind Trump Accounts, a new wealth-building program that’s quickly gaining traction with major employers, Wall Street giants, and big-name philanthropists — and could quietly reshape the financial future of millions of American families, Breitbart reports.

This week, Bank of America announced it will match the federal government’s $1,000 contribution for eligible children of its U.S. employees, joining a fast-growing list that already includes BlackRock, Intel, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Visa, Robinhood, SoFi, Uber, and Charter Communications.

The message is clear: this isn’t some fringe policy experiment anymore. Corporate America is buying in.

Under the program, every child born between 2025 and 2028 gets a $1,000 federal investment at birth, no matter their parents’ income. No means testing. No phase-outs. No fine print.

Parents can add up to $5,000 a year, employers can chip in up to $2,500, and the money grows tax-deferred, invested primarily in U.S. stock index funds.

The account is locked until adulthood — helping ensure it’s used for big, life-building goals like education, starting a business, or buying a home.

Then comes the magic word: compound interest.

Put in modest contributions over time, and that $1,000 seed can grow into $85,000 by age 18 — or more than $1 million by retirement.

In other words, it’s not a handout. It’s a launchpad.

Companies Racing to Match

Once one major employer offers matching, others can’t afford not to.

That’s exactly how 401(k)s became universal, and it’s happening again. A $1,000 match per child is a small cost for companies — but a huge perk for workers deciding where to build their careers.

Bank of America is even setting up automatic payroll deductions, making it easy for working families to participate without paperwork headaches.

If the pace continues, Trump Accounts could become a standard benefit at Fortune 500 companies within a year.

The private sector isn’t alone.

Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to fund accounts for millions of children. Ray Dalio followed with matching contributions in Connecticut.

Texas lawmakers are pushing to add $1,000 per child, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is encouraging all 50 states to compete.

Picture this: A baby born in 2026 to working parents in Texas at Bank of America could start life with $3,000 invested on Day One — before mom and dad add a dime.

That’s generational wealth, built early.

The Makings of the Next 401(k)?

Unlike traditional welfare programs, Trump Accounts are universal — more like Social Security than food stamps. Everyone participates. Everyone has skin in the game.

And because the money is invested in American companies, kids literally benefit when the U.S. economy succeeds. Rising markets. Growing businesses. More ownership.

Supporters say that changes how a generation thinks — not just about money, but about America itself.

The next few months will be crucial. More companies. More states. More families enrolling.

One idea already floating around: why not set up Trump Accounts at the hospital, right alongside Social Security numbers?

For parents thinking about their kids’ future — and supporters who believe ownership beats handouts — Trump Accounts may be one of the most consequential policies you’ve never heard of.

Until now.