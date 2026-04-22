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Bessent Extends Iran, Russia Oil Relief After Appeals

Bessent Extends Iran, Russia Oil Relief After Appeals
Journalists do a standup in front of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Anatoly Kolodkin docked in Matanzas, Cuba, March 31, 2026. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Wednesday, 22 April 2026 04:05 PM EDT

U.S. ‌Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that he extended sanctions relief on Russian and Iranian ‌seaborne oil ​for 30 days because of requests from countries ⁠that are the ​most vulnerable to oil shortages from ⁠the closed Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent told a U.S. Senate ‌Appropriations subcommittee budget hearing ​that the ‌requests came from finance ‌leaders of about 10 countries during last week's International Monetary Fund ⁠and World ‌Bank meetings.

The action reversed his ⁠earlier comments ⁠last week that he would ‌not renew expiring sanctions waivers.

Bessent said estimates that Iran has ‌gained ​more ‌than $14 billion from the relief are "a myth," but ​he did not provide an alternate figure.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that he extended sanctions relief on Russian and Iranian seaborne oil ​for 30 days because of requests from countries ⁠that are the ​most vulnerable to oil shortages from ⁠the closed Strait of Hormuz.
treasury, iran, russia, oil, sanction, waiver, imf, cuba, india
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2026-05-22
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 04:05 PM
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