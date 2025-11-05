WATCH TV LIVE

Toyota to Recall Over a Million US Vehicles Over Camera Flaw

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 06:33 AM EST

Toyota Motor is recalling 1,024,407 vehicles in the U.S. due to a flaw that may cause a rear-view camera to fail, boosting the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall covers certain 2022-2026 Toyota and Lexus models, as well as Subaru Solterra vehicles equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor system, NHTSA said.

A software error may cause the camera image to freeze or go blank when the vehicle is in reverse, meaning the vehicles fail to comply with federal rear visibility requirements, the agency added.

Dealers will update the parking assist software free of charge, NHTSA said.

Last month the automaker recalled nearly 394,000 U.S. vehicles due to a rear-view camera issue that could reduce drivers' visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

That recall covered several models including certain 2022-2025 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid, and 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


