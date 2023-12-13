×
Tokamak Energy Wins DOE Fusion Award, Names US President

Tokamak Energy Wins DOE Fusion Award, Names US President
Dr. Michael Ginsberg, President, Tokamak Energy Inc.

By    |   Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:19 AM EST

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded fusion technology company Tokamak Energy of Oxford, UK, an award of as part of its multi-million-dollar Fusion Development Program.

On the heels of the DOE news and a partnership formed in May with San Diego-based General Atomics, Tokamak has appointed Dr. Michael Ginsberg U.S. president to lead the company’s growth in the United States.

With more than a decade of global experience in sustainable energy, including a position as a solar energy specialist at the U.S. Department of State, Ginsberg was previously vice president of technology at Avina Clean Hydrogen and VP of energy transition at public engineering company Bowman Consulting Group.

Warrick Matthews, Tokamak Energy CEO, said: “Tokamak Energy is a global leader in fusion and magnet technologies, and our DOE award has given us a great opportunity to grow our presence and capability in the United States. Today’s key appointment builds on strong foundations to deliver clean, secure, affordable fusion power to the world, addressing the twin challenges of energy security and climate change.”

Michael Ginsberg said: “Fusion power represents the promise of a clean and energy-secure future. Tokamak Energy’s world-leading technology will grant the U.S. energy independence and revolutionize energy-intensive industries. We are delighted to be participating in the DOE Milestone Driven Fusion Development Program – a 10-year race to deliver a prototype fusion power plant.”

Founded in 2009 as a spin-off from UK Atomic Energy Authority, Tokamak employs 250 people and has 75 families of patent applications. It has raised $250 million, comprising $200 million from private investors and $50 million from the UK and US governments.

Fusion energy is formed when a mix of two forms of hydrogen (deuterium and tritium) are heated to form a controlled plasma at high temperatures – hotter than the core of the sun – to create helium and release energy which can be harnessed to produce electricity and heat.


